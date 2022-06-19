(CBS4) – Former CSU star David Roddy expects to hear his name called in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

“It was, to be honest, the hardest decision of my life,” Roddy said of forgoing his eligibility at Colorado State and staying in the NBA Draft.

Roddy is the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year after averaging better than 19 points and 7 rebounds last season in Fort Collins.

Roddy, who was “Mr. Everything” at CSU, led the Rams in scoring, rebounds and was second in assists, but will likely play a much different role at the next level.

“A lot of teams covet people like me,” he said following a recent workout with the Denver Nuggets. “(A guy that) brings physicality, and can knock down shots, and set great screens and do the glue guy and dirty work for a team.”

Roddy spent his time prior to the draft aiming to prove that he can be a consistent 3 point shooter. He spent time in Phoenix perfecting his 3 point shot after shooting 43 percent from the three point line last season.

“In the NBA, you have to make threes,” said Roddy.

“Training in Phoenix, they switched my mindset to try to get it as consistent as possible,” said Roddy.

While the draft is always unpredictable, the opportunity to trade in CSU white & green for Nuggets blue & yellow is one that Roddy would welcome.

“Colorado has embraced me. To stay here for my professional career, it would be great.”

The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It starts at 5:30 p.m.