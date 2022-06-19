DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture streaming into Colorado will create plenty of clouds on Father’s Day, but most of the rain coming from the clouds will be confined to areas west of the Continental Divide for most of the day.

In fact, most areas on the Western Slope and along the I-70 mountain corridor west of the Eisenhower Tunnel are almost guaranteed to get at least one or two rain showers by Sunday afternoon.

Some of the rain in western Colorado could be heavy at times and there is a chance a few thunderstorms could strengthen to the point of becoming severe. The primary concern is wind up to 60 mph which is strong enough to cause damage. Virtually every area in the high country has officially been outlined with a “marginal” threat for severe weather which is the first level of risk on a 5 point scale.

The good news is thunderstorms should be moving quick enough to limit the threat for flash flooding. But the numerous burn scares in Colorado will be closely monitored since they are so susceptible to flooding. This includes the area burnt by the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020 in Glenwood Canyon as well the scars closer to Denver where the National Weather Service categorized the threat at “limited”.

For the Denver metro area, the chance for showers and thunderstorms is considerably lower compared to the the high country. There is a 30% chance for rain mainly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Berthoud have a somewhat better chance for thunderstorms compared to Denver.

By sunset on Sunday, any thunderstorms that remain in Colorado should be on the Eastern Plains. Sunshine and dry weather will return statewide on Monday and most of the upcoming week will be dry around Colorado. A chance for late thunderstorms will gradually return to the mountains especially late in the week. Some of those storms could reach Denver and the Front Range late in the day starting Friday.