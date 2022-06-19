Colorado Mammoth Wins NLL TitleThe Colorado Mammoth shut down the high-scoring Buffalo Bandits 10-8 Saturday night in Buffalo, securing the National Lacrosse League championship.

'Out To Dry': NHL Champion Lightning In 2-0 Hole To AvsWhat emerged from the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champs Saturday night wasn't their clutch pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back after a loss but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown.

Avalanche Rout Lightning 7-0 To Take 2-0 Lead In Cup FinalThe Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

C.J. Cron Hits 2 HRs, Leads Rockies To 10-4 Win Over PadresC.J. Cron homered twice among his three hits and drove in five runs, Randal Grichuk also went deep and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 10-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Lightning-Avalanche Stanley Cup Final Chess Match UnderwayWhat to do with the puck was a big focus for each team during practice Friday.

Avs Franchise Fortunes Aren't MacKinnon's To Shoulder AloneNathan MacKinnon has gone from "Why me?" to "Why not us?"