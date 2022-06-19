CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Logan Smith

(CBS4) — The Colorado Mammoth shut down the high-scoring Buffalo Bandits 10-8 Saturday night in Buffalo, securing the National Lacrosse League championship.

Mammoth goalie Dillon Ward was named the Most Valuable Player of the three-game Finals series after stopping a Finals-record 55 shots in Saturday night’s contest. He thwarted 135 Bandit shots over the course of the series.

Colorado’s 2022 championship trophy joins the one the team claimed in 2006.

That year, Pat Coyle was a defenseman for the title-winning Mammoth. This year, he was their head coach.

Colorado beat the Bandits in Buffalo to win in 2006, also.

Zed Williams and Chris Wardle led the Mammoth with six points a piece Saturday. Williams had four goals and two assists. Wardle, celebrating his birthday, had one goal and five assists.

Colorado held Buffalo’s high-scoring tandem, Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith, to a combined seven points Saturday.

