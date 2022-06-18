by Grace Foulk
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – With gas prices expected to keep rising this summer, you might be trying to keep your trips closer to home in order to save some money.
Fort Collins offers plenty of Natural Areas to get out and explore. Zoe Shark, Natural Areas Public Engagement Manager with the City of Fort Collins, told CBS4 that a shadier place in Fort Collins would be Riverbend Ponds.
Seven former gravel mine ponds make the area popular for fishing, too. Riverbend Ponds has about three miles of hiking, and easy access to the Poudre River Trail.
“The river, with the ponds with some uplift makes it very attractive for all kinds of birds and also aquatic life,” Shark said.
The ecosystem supports more than 200 species of birds, that includes Green Herons, ducks, even some pelicans.
“It’s got these great Cottonwood Trees, which is a native tree that supports a whole host of wildlife,” Shark said.
Riverbend Ponds also has three different parking areas, so you don’t have to try and fight for parking. If one lot is full, you can just move to a different section of trail. It’s about three and a half miles from downtown Fort Collins, making it an easy trip if you want to get outside without breaking the bank.