CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks & Wildlife rangers, as well as MERT investigators are looking into an incident on Chatfield Reservoir.
A 53-year-old man is suspected of Boating Under the Influence and reckless boating. CPW said that he drove his jet boat into the dam and it traveled 55 feet on shore.
Park Rangers & MERT investigators are investigating a suspected BUI & reckless boating accident at Chatfield State Park from last night. 53yo male drove his jet boat into the dam & it traveled 55 feet on shore. Please be safe & smart this Father’s Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/jwwq3jTpDX
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 18, 2022
CPW tweeted a warning to “be safe & smart this Father’s Day weekend. And wear those life jackets.”