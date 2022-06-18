CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Libby Smith
CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks & Wildlife rangers, as well as MERT investigators are looking into an incident on Chatfield Reservoir.

(credit Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

A 53-year-old man is suspected of Boating Under the Influence and reckless boating. CPW said that he drove his jet boat into the dam and it traveled 55 feet on shore.

CPW tweeted a warning to “be safe & smart this Father’s Day weekend. And wear those life jackets.”

