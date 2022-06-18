BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Gross Reservoir in Boulder is closed due the investigation of an accident overnight. Colorado State Patrol tells CBS4 that a dump truck carrying 7,000 pounds of rocks got too close to the end of the road, the road collapsed, sending the dump truck rolling downhill into the water. The vehicle is part of the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project that is being directed by Denver Water and Kiewit Barnard Construction.
First responders and other agencies are currently on scene. Divers are still searching for the driver of the truck.
All activities in the area are closed including on-water recreation, camping, hiking, and picnicking. There is no word on when the Reservoir will reopen to the public.