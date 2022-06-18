DENVER (CBS4) – An early push of moisture from the North American Monsoon will be over Colorado on Saturday. The threat for slow-moving showers and thunderstorms has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek Burn Area in Glenwood Canyon. The watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Last summer several rock and mud slides took place on the burn scar as heavy monsoon rain fell. The slides closed Interstate 70 for days due to all of the damage.
Flash flooding remains a threat for several years after a major wildfire burns in the mountains. The danger is particularly high in the years immediately following the fire.