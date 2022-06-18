DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday will be a busy time in and around downtown Denver, especially during the afternoon and evening, as the Avs take to the ice at Ball Arena. The weather could get a little dicey for outdoor watch parties due to the threat for a few thunderstorms in the area.
Temperatures will be very warm in Denver on Saturday with afternoon highs well into the mid and upper 80s. Depending on how much sunshine we get through the late morning and early afternoon some places may even get into the lower 90s.
Any storms that pass through the city shouldn’t last too long but some brief moderate to heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning will be possible. The best window to see storms in the Denver area will be between 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. We are not expecting storms to reach severe limits today but it’s best to always remain alert just in case we get a storm that decides to overachieve.