DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is lauding the Center for Disease Control’s approval of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6-months to 4-years.
“While children younger than 5 are less vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 than adults, they can still experience server and lasting outcomes. Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help avoid the worst outcomes for Coloradans of all ages,” Heather Roth, immunization branch chief for CDPHE, said in a news release.
The Pfizer vaccine for younger children is three doses, while the Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses. The CDPHE said that both vaccines went through rigorous clinical trials to make sure they are safe and work well for the younger age group.
CDPHE said that vaccines will be distributed in waves with deliveries starting as early as June 20th. Colorado has been allocated 31,600 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for both of the first two waves. 269 providers have already placed orders for the doses.
CDPHE relied on more than 1,000 providers across the state to get children age 5 and up vaccinated, including pediatric and family practice clinics, community health centers and safety net clinics, local public health clinics, large hospital systems, school-based health centers, and some retail pharmacies. Many of those same providers will be distributing the vaccine to the younger children.
CDPHE recommends that parents and guardians talk to their children’s doctor or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder for more information on where to find the shots.