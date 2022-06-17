(CBS4) – A man was in the midst of apparently attempting to kidnap two hikers — husband and wife — on Friday in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area when law enforcement showed up. That’s according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which tweeted that when the crime was interrupted the man pointed a weapon at one of the deputies who responded to the scene.

It happened in the morning on the 3600 block of South Oak Way.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness saw the entire encounter and called 911 just after 8 a.m. The suspect was accused of putting some kind of leash around the neck of the wife and began to lead the couple at gunpoint. Deputies arrived at the scene with minutes of the 911 call. In between that time, the husband was able to get the gun away from the suspect and separate from him.

Deputies first found the couple safe and then found the suspect on the trail. The suspect is accused of pointing a weapon at deputies that looked like a gun, and was later confirmed to be a Taser. A sheriff’s deputy fired at the man and it didn’t hit him. Then one fired a taser at him and were able to disarm him and arrest him. The man was taken to the hospital.