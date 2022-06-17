After hitting 99 degrees on Friday, just one degree shy of tying the daily record high from last year, we “cool” down a bit for the weekend.
We won’t be that much cooler, but we will take every degree we can get. We are looking at the mid 90s instead of close to 100.
Storm chances will increase through the weekend, especially for the high country. Denver will see the chance for some afternoon storms and rain over the weekend as well.
We will continue to see some isolated storms through next week, with a real cool down to the mid to upper 80s. Again, it’s not much but it is some improvement.