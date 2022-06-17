FIRST ALERTHeat Advisory in effect until 9 p.m., today is a First Alert Weather Day
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Visitors to the Denver Botanic Gardens had very little time to catch a whiff of the “Lil’ Stinker.” The flower opened on Friday morning and started to close sooner than expected.

(credit: Denver Botanic Gardens)

That means it’s starting to lose its stink. The flower typically is open for 24 to 36 hours. The flower will remain on display in the Boettcher Memorial Tropical Conservatory throughout the weekend.

The flower secretes a stinky smell to attract beetles and flies for pollination. The corpse flower bloom is rare, as it is native to rainforests of an Indonesian island.

