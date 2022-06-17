DENVER (CBS4)– Visitors to the Denver Botanic Gardens had very little time to catch a whiff of the “Lil’ Stinker.” The flower opened on Friday morning and started to close sooner than expected.
That means it’s starting to lose its stink. The flower typically is open for 24 to 36 hours. The flower will remain on display in the Boettcher Memorial Tropical Conservatory throughout the weekend.
Corpse Flower Update! Little Stinker has started to close up sooner than expected and is starting to lose its stink. The flower will remain on display in the Boettcher Memorial Tropical Conservatory throughout the weekend. pic.twitter.com/yMSORkgq4J
— Denver Botanic Gardens (@denverbotanic) June 17, 2022
The flower secretes a stinky smell to attract beetles and flies for pollination. The corpse flower bloom is rare, as it is native to rainforests of an Indonesian island.