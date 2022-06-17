SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– With more and more Coloradans out on our lakes and reservoirs in the summer sun, you’ll want to make sure you’ve prepared for every situation you might bump into out on the water. It’s Ranger Erin Sirek’s duty to make sure you are, on Lake Dillion anyway.

“Simply being on the water gives us the opportunity to make contact with you,” Sirek explained.

She said it’s not common for her just to pull someone over on the water, but it’s her right if she wants to.

If you’re heading out on a boat, you need to make sure your vessel has everything you’ll need on it, or you could face a fine.

• Well-fitting lifejackets (13 and under need to be wearing theirs at all times)

• Fire Extinguisher (check the boating handbook to make sure you have the right type for your vessel)

• Sounding Signal (like a whistle or air horn)

• Navigation lights

Another point Sirek wanted to get across: know how much weight and how many people your boat is allowed to carry. If the boat says 11 people and 3,300 pounds, you can not exceed either of those two numbers, or your vessel will not run correctly on the water.

Sirek made two water rescues on Friday and said a large part of those successes come from the people who back her.

“We get tons of support from the Dillon Recreation Committee and tons of support from our sheriff to make this program happen,” Sirek said, while helping a couple who was caught in a storm.