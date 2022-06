Singer Behind 1,000 Colorado Avalanche National Anthems Watches Stanley Cup Final From Around The GlobeLegendary National Anthem singer Jake Schroeder has performed in front of the Avalanche crowd more than 1,000 times, but as an historic season comes to a close, Schroeder is in France.

Colorado Avalanche Net Belongs To Darcy Kuemper In Stanley Cup FinalThere was no goalie controversy then and there’s no goalie controversy now for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper has coach Jared Bednar's trust going into Game 2 Saturday night.

Kadri Skates With Stick For 1st Time Since Injuring ThumbInjured Colorado Avalanche forwards Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano skated with an assistant coach Thursday after missing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kadri skated with a stick in his hand for the first time since injuring his right thumb crashing into the boards during the last round.

Excitement And Disappointment As World Cup 2026 Cities NamedAt a watch party in Washington D.C., the crowd was sullen when the last of the cities was announced. A similar scene played out in Denver.

Colorado Rapids Fans Can Watch MLS Games On Apple TVApple and Major League Soccer have announced a deal to air all MLS matches on AppleTV starting next year.

Colorado Avalanche Display Sky High Confidence In Game 1 Win Of Stanley Cup FinalThese Avalanche may be the upstarts but they're not fazed by the prospect of having to dethrone the two-time defending champions to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup.