By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

 DENVER(CBS)- Get ready to greet the heat to finish the week! The entire Denver metro area and NE Colorado have a HEAT ADVISORY in place for Friday from 10am thru 9pm. As another heat wave blasts the Rocky mountains.

 

Another large ridge of high pressure is bulging over the Rockies up into Canada. This set up is giving our region a triple whammy of extreme heat, higher ozone and hazy wildfire smoke.

 

Temperatures will be bursting near record levels around the Denver metro area. Denver’s record high for Friday is  100° set in 2021.

There will be a lot of melting snow in the mountains Friday thru the weekend. Be careful around rivers and creeks which will be running high and fast with all the melting snow.

The extreme heat will be increasing ground level ozone levels over the Front Range and Denver metro area thru 4 pm Friday. Making air quality unhealthy for sensitive persons with breathing issues.

In addition to the heat and ozone problems there will also be added smoke and haze from wildfires burning in Arizona and New Mexico. This adds to the poor air quality.

During hot temperature such as those Friday it is advised to stay in air conditioning during the heat of the day. If you must work or do things outside. Drink lots of water and limit strenuous outdoor activities to the morning and evening hours.

