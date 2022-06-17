DENVER (CBS4)– There was a celebration for the Colorado Avalanche at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children on Friday. They had a big celebration complete with Avs-themed cupcakes and pictures.
The gathering was also a chance for the Avs to show their support for a special patient. Devin Hays, a hockey player at his college, was recently diagnosed with what is considered pediatric lymphoma.
The Avs sent the 21-year-old a hockey stick signed by none other than team captain Gabriel Landeskog.
“It’s excellent, it gives me something to do on some nights, watch the game. I haven’t gotten to see them win the cup yet because I was one when they won the cup last time so I really want to see that happen,” said Hays.
He also said that that stick is going straight on his wall as soon as he returns home to Erie.