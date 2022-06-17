DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver DA has charged four juveniles in last month’s “splatter ball gun” incident at Northfield High School. On May 26, police rushed to the school on reports of a student with a weapon on campus.
The campus was locked down and all students were evacuated and bused to a safe location where parents and caregivers picked them up. The school was closed the next day.
All four teens attended Northfield. The DA’s office said that while all of the students involved knew that it was not a real gun, school personnel did not and responded as if it were an actual active shooter incident.
“I want to commend the Denver Police Department and the school administration for their quick and decisive action in responding to what could have been a tragic situation,” said Denver DA Beth McCann in a statement. “The situation was handled well by all involved.”
All four juveniles, two are 15 years old and two are 16 years old, have been charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct- display real or simulated weapon and conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct- display real or simulated weapon.