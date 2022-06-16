WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in the growing northern Colorado town of Windsor are asking for help identifying two individuals who allegedly burned a boat and other property.
Windsor Police said a lake patrol boat was set on fire in the early hours of Sunday, June 12th. Damage done to the boat is estimated at more than $20,000.
Police believe the same suspects may have been connected to a recent attempt to set property near community mailboxes on fire.
Both incidents took place around five in the morning.
Photos provided by Windsor Police show two suspects who appear to be wearing sports jerseys at the times of the fires.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals allegedly behind the fires is asked to call Windsor Police Detective Thomas Olsen at 970-674-6436.