After a few days with closer to normal temperatures, we are once again quite hot in Colorado. Denver hit 94 degrees on Thursday and we will only get hotter on Friday.
We have a Heat Advisory set for Friday for the Front Range and northeastern plains. A Heat Advisory hasn’t been issued since 2008 in Denver. We will start seeing more Heat Advisories this summer as the National Weather Service in Boulder is working with local health officials to get the message out about heat safety. We rarely meet the heat index and overnight low qualifications for Heat Advisories in our area, but we still have plenty of heat related illnesses in Colorado. In issuing these Heat Advisories, they hope to help prevent heat related sickness in our area. So don’t be surprised to start seeing more of these advisories this summer.
Denver is looking to hit 99 degrees, just one degree shy of the daily record high of 100 which we set last year.
We also will be dealing with air quality issues. We have an Air Quality Alert for the Front Range and foothill as well. The heat, stagnant air, and wild fire smoke are all contributing to the ozone issues.
We stay hot this weekend with storm chances on the rise. If you’re making any Father’s Day plans, just know there could be some storms to contend with.