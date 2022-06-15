CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
(CBS4) – The two victims in a deadly shooting at a house party over the weekend have been identified. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 4600 hundred block of East Colorado Avenue.

The two killed have been identified as Prudencio Ortiz-Arellanez and Abraham Garcia. Four others were shot and survived.

The large house party was taking place when the shooting happened a few blocks away from the intersection of South Dahlia Street and East Mexico Avenue, and not far from where Colorado Boulevard intersects with Interstate 25.

No one has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

