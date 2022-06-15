DENVER (CBS4) – With hours until the puck drops at Ball Arena, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock placed a friendly wager with the mayor of Tampa, Florida. The Colorado Avalanche face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.
Hancock says the losing team’s mayor will have to wear the winning team’s jersey. Hancock says he’ll send some of Colorado’s world-renowned craft beer and steaks.
“Shame you won’t get to try our beer, the @Avalanche are bringing the #StanleyCup back to Denver!” Hancock said.
Hey Mayor @JaneCastor, it’s bettin’ time. I’m putting up some of our world-renowned local craft brews and Colorado steaks. The losing team’s mayor wears the winning team’s jersey. Shame you won’t get to try our beer, the @Avalanche are bringing the #StanleyCup back to Denver! pic.twitter.com/rGfScsyVGt
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 15, 2022
Mayor Castor responded… and accepted. Castor says the Lightning, a two-time champion, are in for a “3-peat.”
Castor offered up cuisine from the city’s oldest restaurant, coincidentally owned by a University of Denver alum, a box of hand-rolled cigars and guava pastries.
Alright @MayorHancock, the bet is ON!⚡️
I have no doubt our @TBLightning are heading for a #3peat & will crush the @Avalanche in the #StanleyCupFinals. But to play along, I picked up some iconic Tampa goodies for our little wager.
Don't get too attached, we're in it to win it! pic.twitter.com/40fZJgFcFk
— Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) June 15, 2022
“There’s no doubt that Lord Stanley wants to stay right here in Champa Bay and keep that tan,” Castor said.