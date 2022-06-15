GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – In an election year, political flyers are common, but the flyers a Greenwood Village woman received in the mail had more than the usual propaganda.

“I took a deeper look and realized that my address was actually on this mailer,” said Wendy, who asked that we not use her last name.

While she’s not running for office, she bought a house from someone who is. The mailers detail campaign contributions that Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea made years ago when he lived at the home that now belongs to Wendy.

“Somebody on the other side didn’t do their homework.”

That somebody is a mystery. The flyer doesn’t say who paid for it, as required by law. Wendy reached out to CBS4 in desperation.

“I don’t know exactly what to do except be on the air with you and say Joe O’Dea doesn’t live here.”

Even if he did, she says, his address shouldn’t be on a political flyer given the hateful rhetoric, ruthlessness, and rage associated with politics these days.

While Wendy admits she supports O’Dea’s candidacy, she says this isn’t about politics but personal safety.

“If this came from the Joe O’Dea camp I would be just as disappointed. I am caught in the middle of what could be a potentially dangerous situation.”

Two of the flyers are about gun control. Wendy worries the group behind them will continue to mail them out regardless of her safety.

“I would like to see responsibility and accountability. I’d like to see fines and sanctions, and I’d like to see a public apology from everybody who was involved with this ad.”

She says she’d also like to see O’Dea’s opponent, who the flyers are meant to help, and incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet denounce them. She says O’Dea called her to say he’s sorry for what she’s going through. His campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission and has asked for an injunction to prevent any more flyers from going out.

According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, the company that mailed one of the flyers has only worked for Democrats. It won’t reveal who paid for the mailer in this case. As CBS4 reported last week, Democrats are spending millions of dollars to prevent O’Dea from winning the primary because they think his opponent will be easier to beat in the general election.