(CBS4)– The U.S. Women’s National Team will have four Coloradans coming to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park this month.
The team announced the 23-player roster for next month’s CONCACAF Women’s Championship. The tournament will determine four of the region’s teams in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Three Coloradans made the official roster: Lindsey Horan from Golden, Mallory Pugh from Highlands Ranch and Sophia Smith from Windsor.
Jaelin Howell, also from Windsor, will be one of three additional players to join the team only for this month for friendly games versus Colombia.
One of those games is Saturday, June 25 in Commerce City. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.
The USMNT 23-player roster will also have Taylor Kornieck. Although she’s a Las Vegas native, she played for the University of Colorado Buffaloes, where she’s the all-time points leader.
Fan favorites Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Trinity Rodman also made the cut.
