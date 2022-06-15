After a brief break from the intense heat, the mercury is set to head back into the 90s on Thursday. Check out the highs across the state, we are in for a toasty Thursday and stay hot for a few days.
We will also be dealing with some air quality issues thanks to stagnant, hot conditions. We will also still have a little smoke and haze filter into the area from fires in Arizona. If you have any sensitivities, try to stay indoors if possible.
Storm chances start to increase over the weekend, but until they we stay very dry.