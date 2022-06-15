DENVER (CBS4)– The Bureau of Land Management is moving up its wild horse roundup in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area, saying the area is overpopulated with horses. The roundup was originally scheduled for September.

With the announcement, the agency issued this video of the mustangs in the area, saying the horses are not in good condition, and neither are the resources of the range.

“The appropriate management level for the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area is 135 to 235 wild horses, and the population is currently over 1,385 wild horses,” the BLM said in a statement released Monday.

As CBS4 reported in May, livestock ranchers are allowed to graze their cattle in the Piceance-East Douglas area. There are currently four different ranching companies that hold livestock grazing permits in that area. According to public records, those four ranchers are allowed to graze 12,247 cattle a year in the Piceance-East Douglas area.

One of those ranchers, Deirdre Macnab, owner of the 4M Ranch in Meeker, told CBS4 in May she was worried about the health of the range, and has not been able to graze her cattle in the Piceance-East Douglas area, because the horses had degraded it.

“They pretty much had eaten everything, and it was down to the dust, so that we were not able to use those heavily, heavily used areas by the mustangs,” Macnab said. “We’re very appreciative that the BLM has forged ahead with this plan, and we support it, absolutely, 100% we think it’s in the best interest of the range, and frankly, for the horses as well.”

The BLM has been under fire following Gov. Jared Polis’ request to pause horse roundups after more than 140 horses died from a virus outbreak at a holding facility in Cañon City.

Wild horse advocates are questioning the department’s handling of the 457 horses gathered from the West Douglas area west of Meeker on the Western Slope in August of 2021.

A report on the cause of mass deaths among horses at the Cañon City facility points at an equine influenza virus as the likely cause. The strain H3N8, is not known for killing so many animals at once. The BLM believes there is a secondary reason the horses have become so ill. Other horses among the over 2500 in Cañon City have gotten ill, but have not died, only those gathered in the West Douglas area have been killed.

RELATED: $78M In Tax Dollars Spent Caring For Wild Horses In Captivity; Off-Range Pasture Owner Says His Ranch Is ‘All-Inclusive Resort’ For Horses

Advocates tell CBS4 they are surprised by the BLM’s plans to move up the gather.

“The American Wild Horse Campaign is alarmed by the BLM’s sudden decision to speed up capture operations so soon after Governor Polis and Congressman Neguse called for a pause in this large-scale roundup,” said Suzanne Roy, Executive Director of the American Wild Horse Campaign. “We believe an independent assessment of the condition of the Piceance horses, and their habitat, including water availability within the HMA, would be a more measured and appropriate next step than accelerating an unpopular and potentially dangerous helicopter roundup.”

Because Cañon City is under quarantine, the mustangs rounded up from Piceance-East Douglas will be sent to a holding facility in Utah, the BLM says.

BLM officials tell CBS4 the roundup will begin Thursday, June 16, with a bait trapping method, and drive-trap gather operations, which uses both horseback riders and helicopters, will begin on or about July 15. The BLM has not yet chosen a contractor for the drive-trap gather operations, and the bait trapping will be done internally.