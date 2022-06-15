DENVER (CBS4) – Outside Ball Arena on night one of the Stanley Cup Final nearly every fan share how lucky they were to be there.

“We’ve had season tickets since day one in ’95,” said Giselle Day.

She was in a wheelchair being helped by close friends. Her husband Larry was in another chair next to her.

“Winning this is very important especially for our buddy Larry,” added the friend. Larry is having a tough time after a serious stroke.

A young mom-to-be named Brooke was waiting to get into what was likely to be the only game she could attend. She’s due next Tuesday.

“She actually is maybe changing the baby’s name if they win tonight,” said he mother in law with her.

“I don’t know if my husband’s on board,” mused Brooke.

Inside, long-time fan Derek Gruenberger talked about watching the Avs first Cup on TV.

“I was 13 years old. I was in the basement.” Now he’s back. “Being an adult watching a hockey game and being actually able to afford to go that. As a kid I couldn’t have dreamed to have paid for that.”

Tickets were not cheap. Some people paying huge sums. Hockey has grown in popularity noted Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation’s Marty Richardson.

“You can tell from the ticket prices.” He looked forward to what he believes will be a seven game series. “They’re honestly a hard team to hate. They got a lot of good guys on there,” he said about the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Near the tunnel where the Avs would come out, sat a father and daughter in their season ticket seats. “She gets high fives every game from the players,” said Chris West. They were ready for a great series.

“Father daughter bonding all the way.”