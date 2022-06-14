(CBS4) – Tubing is now off limits in the St. Vrain Creek and River. That’s the stretch from Apple Valley Road to North Foothills Highway in Lyons.
Boulder County authorities say it’s just too dangerous due to the South Platte River Basin snowpack that is expected to melt, causing the creeks and river to continue to rise.
The restriction went into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Tubing in the area could net a $100 fine.
Starting June 14 at 8am Tubing Restrictions will be in place for St Vrain Creek and River from Apple Valley Rd through Lyons to North Foothills Highway due to rising water levels over 1000 cubic feet per second creating public safety concerns. $100 fine for violation. pic.twitter.com/mSW1Ct5Laj
The Longmont Times-Call reported that there were several rescues in Lyons over the weekend on the waterway when people fell out of their tubes or got stuck.