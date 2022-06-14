CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – Tubing is now off limits in the St. Vrain Creek and River. That’s the stretch from Apple Valley Road to North Foothills Highway in Lyons.

Boulder County authorities say it’s just too dangerous due to the South Platte River Basin snowpack that is expected to melt, causing the creeks and river to continue to rise.

The restriction went into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Tubing in the area could net a $100 fine.

The Longmont Times-Call reported that there were several rescues in Lyons over the weekend on the waterway when people fell out of their tubes or got stuck.

