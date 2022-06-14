DENVER (CBS4)– Employees at a Starbucks location in Cherry Creek are the fourth in the Denver metro area to vote to unionize. That location is also the seventh in the state to do so.
Seeking higher wages, better security and working conditions, workers at four stores in the Denver metro area have now voted in favor of unionization.
The union representing Starbucks employees says the parent company is trying to overturn one of the four elections. It was back in March when workers at a Starbucks on East Colfax at Milwaukee Street went on strike and formed a picket line.
Sometime after that the store employees voted in favor of unionization. Now, the company claims that picket line may have influenced the vote.
Starbucks says any claims of anti-union activity are categorically false.