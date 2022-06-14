Colorado Health Care Worries Rising & Mental Health Issue IncreasingThe raw numbers paint a familiar picture; Coloradans are worried about health care, putting it second only to increasing cost of living and housing in their concerns.

'It Will Save Your Life': Breast Cancer Survivor Urges Critical ScreeningsWhile it can be easy to put off routine breast cancer screenings, Aimée Stahel says you can’t. If she had, it may have cost her life.

Colorado Health Department: More Than 1,800 Adults And Kids Need Re-VaccinationsNearly a year's worth of vaccinations in Aurora, Denver, Centennial and Englewood need to be repeated, CPDHE stated in a press release Wednesday.

Colorado's High UV Index Raises Skin Cancer ThreatAs we head into the summer months, it's a reminder we need to be extra vigilant about: skin cancer in Colorado.

UCHealth Home Run Derby At Coors Field Raises Money For American Cancer SocietyThere was a home run derby at Coors Field, and CBS4 Morning Anchor Dominic Garcia was among those who participated and got to step up to the plate for some swings and some hits.

'There’s A Lot Of Grief': Yoga Helping People In Colorado With Traumatic Brain InjuriesThe River Yoga is hosting Yoga on the Rocks in June, and it's donating $1 of every ticket sold to a nonprofit called Love Your Brain.