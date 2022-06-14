ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A new Facebook post indicates the group called Rainbow Family Gathering plans to meet in Routt County, outside of Craig, next month. In April, CBS4’s Conor McCue first covered rumors of an annual, unsanctioned gathering of thousands of people.
This year will be the 50th year the group has met. Thousands of people gather from all over the world for days or weeks in the name of love and community.
“Some people are expecting as few as 10,000, others of us are thinking we might get as many as 30,000,” Gary Stubbs, a previous attendee, told McCue in April.
The group’s last gathering in Colorado was in Routt County in 2006. Rangers issued hundreds of tickets for drug violations and illegal camping.
On top of those concerns, officials worry of fire danger and potential impact to the land.
“We’re pretty liberal about a lot of stuff, but we are dead serious about fire precautions,” said Stubbs.
A Facebook post from one of the planning groups shared directions to Adams Park in the Routt National Forest. The gathering is planned for July 1 through July 7.