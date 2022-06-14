SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– While there is always a need for blood donors, Vitalent says across the U.S. right now there is a significant need for blood. Summer is always a difficult time for donation clinics.

“A lot of people are traveling. They’re spending time with friends and family. Donating blood is not at the top of mind,” Vitalent Communications Manager Brooke Way said.

Vitalent was able to set up a clinic in Silverthrone on Tuesday for high country donors, which is far closer than any other location. Way explained they are trying to make things as convenient as possible for donors as need is growing right now.

Even if scheduling an appointment is difficult right now, Way said it will take a sustained supply of donors to pull us back out of a crisis-level shortage, so even if donors need to book months in advance, they can still help the cause.

“We want you to save lives, right? That’s really what we want you to do. We want you to make that donation appointment and give your time and your blood, platelets or plasma to really change somebody’s life.”