MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Several law enforcement agencies arrested seven suspects in a two-day operation to locate internet sex predators in and around the Mesa County area. The undercover operation had highly trained investigators posting ads for sex with children on several websites, social media and apps.

“This operation sends a clear message to anyone who thinks they can exploit our children in our community – we will catch you, you will go to jail, and you will be prosecuted,” said Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell in a statement. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to working together to find people who would harm our children.”

The agencies included the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Junction and Palisade police departments, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

Jimmy Cox, 62, of Roswell, NM, was arrested for the charges of soliciting for child prostitution, criminal attempt of sexual assault on a child victim less than 15 years at least 4-year difference in age; Marshal McNeill, 41, of Grand Junction, was arrested for the charges of soliciting for child prostitution, criminal attempt of sexual assault on a child victim less than 15 years at least 4-year difference in age; Michael Martinez, 27, of Clifton, CO, was arrested for the charge of criminal attempt to patronizing a prostituted child; Alex Williamson, 25, of Grand Junction, was arrested for the charge of criminal attempt to patronizing a prostituted child; Anthony Veal, 26, of Rossville, GA, was arrested for the charges of soliciting for child prostitution, criminal attempt of sexual assault on a child cictim less than 15 years at least 4-year difference in age; Corey Randle, 37, of Grand Junction, was arrested for the following charges: two counts of soliciting for child prostitution, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child victim less than 15 years at least 4-year difference in age, possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance DM1, prohibited use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia; in coordination with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, Israel Avalos-Villa, 40, was arrested for the following charges: soliciting for child prostitution, internet sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal attempt of sexual assault, and cyber crime.