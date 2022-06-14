(CBS4) – Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Calvin Booth is already making moves for the Denver Nuggets.
Denver traded JaMychal Green to the Thunder on Monday, according to an ESPN report. Denver is also sending its 2027 1st round pick to OKC.
In exchange, the Nuggets get the 30th pick in this year’s draft as well as two future 2nd round picks.
According to CBS Sports, “the move seems to be largely financial. With the deal, it creates some financial flexibility as Green, 31, is expected to opt into his $8.2 million player option for next season. Creating such cap space could potentially help Denver upgrade the roster around reigning two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.”