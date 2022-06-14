CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Tuesday afternoon at Glenwood Springs. I-70 was closed for about an hour at mile marker 116 due to a series of small brush fires.

(credit: CDOT)

Highway 6 is also closed between Devereux and Donegan.

Glenwood Fire told CBS4 that the fire was contained as of 1:30 p.m. One right lane was closed during the fires.

Jennifer McRae