DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A lawsuit filed against the Douglas County Board of Health by the Douglas County School District over the board’s mask exemption rule has been settled. A one-time sum of $90,000 will be paid by Douglas County to the school district for the hiring of a psychological safety coordinator.
According to Douglas County, the new position “will provide coordination, leadership, and facilitation of all components of District safety assessments and services, including mandatory child abuse reporting, suicide assessments, threat assessments, and crisis team response.”
“We are unified in our focus on what’s best for the communities we collectively serve,” said Doug Benevento, President, Douglas County Board of Health, in a statement. “We look forward to our continued relationship with our School District and our mutually beneficial support for mental and behavioral health among our community’s youth.”
“A strong partnership between the Douglas County School District and the county leadership is critical to fulfilling our collective promise to serve the community in the most effective and efficient means possible,” said Mike Peterson, President, Douglas County School District Board of Education, in a statement. “The psychological safety of our students and staff directly benefits physical safety, educational growth, and the positive culture the entire Board of Education, staff, and teachers are dedicated to providing for the District.”