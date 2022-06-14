CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — Denver Water responded to a water main break in a Centennial neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to Denver Water, crews immediately shut off water in the 7600 block of S Detroit Street after a 12-inch cast-iron main line broke. Copter4 was also above the scene while crews were working on scene, and water could be seen filling the streets from the intersection with E Jamison Place north to the top of the neighborhood at the intersection with E Dry Creek Road.
As of 7:30 a.m., neighbors had not reported any property damages due to the main break, and there were no reports of injuries.
Due to the water shutoff, 24 houses were without water service during the response.
Denver water had parts of Detroit St blocked in the area between Jamison Pl and E Irwin Place.