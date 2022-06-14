Nuggets Trade JaMychal Green To Oklahoma State For Draft PicksDenver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Calvin Booth is already making moves for the Denver Nuggets.

Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 Stanley Cup FinalFor the first time in 21 years, the Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Final.

Josh Manson's Journey To The Stanley Cup Final With The Avalanche: 'This Whole Ride Has Just Been So Amazing'Since Joe Sakic acquired Josh Manson at the trade deadline, the defenseman has become a staple on the Colorado Avalanche.

Ryan McMahon, Germán Márquez Lead Rockies To 4-2 Win Over PadresRyan McMahon hit a go-ahead, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and German Marquez pitched seven strong innings to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 4-2 win against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning Set For Anticipated Stanley Cup ClashThe Lightning are back, looking for the NHL’s first three-peat in almost 40 years, and the Colorado core led by Nathan MacKinnon is finally playing for the Cup following a series of crushing playoff disappointments.

Veteran Erik Johnson, Rookie Bowen Byram Form Tight Bond On 'D' For Colorado AvalancheThe chemistry of Colorado Avalanche defensemen Erik Johnson and Bowen Byram is undeniable and their stories have another link, too, as both have dealt with the lingering effects of concussions.