(CBS4)– A state audit shows that Colorado Parks and Wildlife fell short in maximizing the use of campsites last year, due to closures that may not have been legitimate. Auditors claim that staffers may have closed campsites to benefit family or friends.
The audit by the Colorado State Auditor, also found that the parks charged $836,921 less than what the standard nightly fees for these campsites would have required.
According to the audit, “Although regional managers approved these reductions in campsite reservation fees, they did not document their rationale for how lowering the fees would encourage occupancy and otherwise increase campground use, which is required by CPW policies.”
CPW also refunded about $12,500 for 268 canceled reservations for reasons that did not qualify for a refund.
In all, the report found that CPW collected about $2.8 million less than it could have in 2021.
That money could have helped cover the $11 million shortfall the agency faces by 2025.