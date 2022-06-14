GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Golden has closed Clear Creek to tubing and swimming due to high water levels. Only experienced kayakers and other vessels are allowed on the creek.
The red flag warning was issued on Sunday. Golden’s fire and police departments made the determination to issue the tubing ban and will check the levels daily and modify the status as appropriate.
Tubing is also off-limits in the St. Vrain Creek and River.
Boulder County authorities say it’s just too dangerous due to the South Platte River Basin snowpack that is expected to melt, causing the creeks and river to continue to rise.
The restriction went into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Tubing in the area could net a $100 fine.