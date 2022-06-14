LITTLETON, Colo (CBS4) — A 14-year-old teenage boy was arrested early Tuesday in connection to an armed robbery with injuries on the Big Dry Creek Trail in Progress Park June 12 in Littleton.
According to the Littleton Police Department press release, police used a search warrant in the 1300 block of South Lowell Boulevard close to 1:30 a.m. in Denver after the teen was suspected in the robbery, where a female victim was shot. She was taken to the hospital to treat a non-life-threatening injury.
Officers responded to the original call of the armed robbery on Big Dry Creek Trail around 8:43 p.m. Police are also searching for a female suspect in the armed robbery as well, who is also believed to be in her mid-teens.
The boy was taken into custody and faces a charge for first-degree assault and aggravated robbery.
Littleton Police said it will increase patrols in the area over the next several days. Anyone with information can contact Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.