DENVER (CBS4) – On a high shelf behind the bar at Sobo 151 Bar and Grill is a replica of the Stanley Cup. Two decades ago, the owner decided to make the place a hockey bar.

That was the year after the Avs last won the Cup in 2001. It sits untouched.

“We didn’t have a reason to drink out of it yet, and we have a special glass for it. We don’t let people touch it,” said General Manager Petr Dunaj.

The memorabilia-covered walls wait. Nothing could be better though, than a Stanley Cup Final series.

“Anytime we have these big sporting events in Denver there’s just a lot of attention,” said Matthew Payne, Executive Director of the Denver Sports Commission.

Planning came together quickly for downtown events. The Auraria campus’ Tivoli Quad will be the spot for 10,000 to watch the game on big screens at sponsored events called, “Colorado Avalanche Pepsi Zero Sugar Watch Parties on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria.”

The NHL will broadcast with the backdrop of fans. There are no plans for watch parties at Ball Arena for away games. The main party will be at Auraria for all games.

“We’re right across the street from Ball Arena. We’re right across the street from Larimer Square. We’re right here next to LODO,” shared Cody Phelps, Assistant Director of Event Services for the Auraria campus.

There will be security in place and the campus police are teaming with Denver Police.

“We would not want to do this event if we did not have a security plan in place,” said Phelps. “We will be doing scanning for weapons. We will be monitoring all the way across the event space.”

There are concrete barriers and bollards are being added to keep vehicles from driving into the quad.

“Auraria’s a really cool kind of underrated place. A lot of space to do things. Outdoor. Really cool skyline view,” said Payne.

Thirteen thousand have attended graduation there, but they are a different crowd than exuberant hockey fans.

“We pulled this together in the past week or so and we believe this is going to be an absolute home run,” said Tivoli Brewing’s CEO Ari Opsahl. “We’ve got a huge stage. We’ve got tons of vendors tents set up. We’ll have more beer than you can imagine.”

Tivoli has teamed up with other partners to carry it off. There will also be a gathering at McGregor Square, and Denver bars and restaurants are hoping for a boost as well. At Sobo 151 Dunaj would like to take the Stanley Cup down off the shelf.

“All that’s been missing this whole time has been the cup.”

Game time Wednesday is 6 p.m. Gates at Tivoli open at 4 p.m. They will open Saturday for Game 2 at 3 p.m.

Here is a list of policies from the website for the events:

Factory-sealed water bottles are permitted but no other outside food and beverage is allowed

The event is standing room only: Chairs/seating of any kind are not permitted Blankets, tarps, beach towels, etc are not permitted



Other Policies:

Bag Policy: Purses, cinch bags, and sling bags 10in. x 6in. x 4in. or smaller are allowed. All permitted bags are subject to visual or x-ray screening upon entry. Backpacks and oversized bags are NOT permitted. Medical and diaper bags 14″x14″x6″ or smaller are permitted. There is no bag check available at this event. Guests will not be allowed to enter with unapproved or oversized bags. All bags are subject to search upon entry to the Tivoli Quad.

There will be security screenings upon entry to the Tivoli Quad. All bags and persons are subject to search.

Non-Permitted Items:

Outside alcohol (see alcohol policy*)

Outside non-alcoholic beverages (other than factory sealed water bottles)

Chairs/seating of any kind

Blankets, tarps, beach towels, etc are not permitted

Inflatable objects (beach balls, latex balloons, etc.)

Cans

Grills

Weapons (i.e., knives, pepper spray, stun guns, any concealed weapons, firearms, etc.)

Large umbrellas

Hard case containers (coolers, briefcases, etc.)

Air horns/whistles

Animals (except service animals)

Illegal drugs

Chemicals

Fireworks, smoke bombs, etc.

Large backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, equipment bags, etc.

Other items as determined by security staff on-site.

