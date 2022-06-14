AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Fire Chief Fernando Gray Sr. is set to leave his position after 5 years serving Aurora Fire Rescue, the fire department announced in a press release Tuesday.

Gray’s final day as chief is Friday, July 15, when he will then move to assume the position he’s accepted as the director/fire chief of the City of Las Vegas.

“Aurora Fire Rescue is on an outstanding path due to your resilience, passion, character, courage, commitment, motivation and willingness to daily serve the community even during the most challenging times,” Gray said in the press release. “The progress that the department realized over the last several years is sustainable and the department will continue to grow and reach even higher levels of success due to your commitment to continuous improvement.”

According to the Aurora Fire Rescue press release, the department will see a collaboration effort in leadership during the transition of the outgoing chief. There was no mention of immediate steps to begin an application process to hire a new chief.

“I want to congratulate Chief Gray on his retirement from the City of Aurora,” City Manager Jim Twombly said in the press release. “His commitment to professionalism in the fire service is unmatched and our city has benefited from his exemplary leadership. He leaves an agency that is nationally recognized as providing the finest fire and EMS service, and I have every confidence that the future of Aurora Fire Rescue is bright. My office plans to name an Interim Fire Chief in the near future as well as announcing the next steps in a search for Aurora’s next Fire Chief.”

During Gray’s Tenure, he led the fire rescue during the death of Elijah McClain and the indictment of former Aurora medics under his watch, as well as former Aurora police officers. In 2019, after a confrontation with police, McClain was placed in a chokehold and tackled to the ground. Eventually, he was given ketamine, a sedative, by an Aurora Fire Department paramedic. He died days later, on Aug. 30.

RELATED: Elijah McClain Case: Judge Continues To Review Evidence In Case Against Former Police Officers, Medics