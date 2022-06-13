(CBS4) – It was the year 2020, and we still called the home of the Avalanche and Nuggets the Pepsi Center. It was that year artist Post Malone put on a show for Denver right before many things changed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fast forward to 2022, and Post has new music released on his new album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” and he’s bringing the show to Ball Arena. He will be joined by Roddy Ricch for the Twelve Carat Tour on Oct. 30.
Ticket’s for Post’s Denver show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17.