PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Parker have located the parents of two toddler boys who were found wandering around the Parker Hilltop Complex on Monday morning. Police tweeted that the parents are with police.
The parents of the found children at Parker Hilltop Apartments have been located and are with Parker Officers.
Thank you to everyone who shared this message and helped us locate the parents.
— Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) June 13, 2022
The children, approximately one-and-a-half and 3 years old with blonde hair, were found Monday morning wearing only diapers and underwear.