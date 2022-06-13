CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Parker News

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Parker have located the parents of two toddler boys who were found wandering around the Parker Hilltop Complex on Monday morning. Police tweeted that the parents are with police.

The children, approximately one-and-a-half and 3 years old with blonde hair, were found Monday morning wearing only diapers and underwear.

