FAIRPLAY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators were able to identify human remains found in Park County nearly two years ago thanks to genetic genealogy. Hikers found the human remains on June 19, 2020 while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness.
The remains were recovered but attempts to identify the remains were unsuccessful for years.
In January of this year, the Park County coroner retained United Data Connect to analyze the remains and conduct investigative genetic genealogy. Family matches helped provide the genetic profile in the last week of May.
The remains were identified as Gregory Allan Woodford of Virginia. There was no missing persons report filed on Woodford in Colorado.