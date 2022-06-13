(CBS4) – Heavy flooding and rock slides are causing major problems for Yellowstone National Park managers. Late Monday morning they had to close all entrances to the park.
In a tweet, park officials said there are “extremely hazardous conditions.” They released photos showing debris piled up next to bridges and roads destroyed.
6/13/22 at 11:12 a.m. UPDATE: All entrances to Yellowstone National Park CLOSED temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions; Stay informed about road status and weather conditions. More: https://t.co/mymnqGMNN9 https://t.co/AIEGadQoZu
At least one of the photos has a striking similarity to the damage Colorado saw during the destructive 2013 flooding in Boulder County and Larimer County.
