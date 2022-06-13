(CBS4) – Colorado’s primary election is three short weeks away and there are several high-profile races that will decide who makes the November ballot.

What are the biggest races to keep an eye on? Here is a guide to the major races from CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd.

Republican Gubernatorial Primary – Greg Lopez vs. Heidi Ganahl

Vying for a chance to take on Democratic incumbent Governor Jared Polis are two candidates with different governmental experience. Heidi Ganahl is a CU Regent and currently the only Republican elected to statewide office. Greg Lopez ran for governor in 2018 and is the former one-term mayor of Parker back in the early 1990s.

Ganahl founded the Fight Back Foundation to help address problems facing children, and has said one of the top reasons she is running is to address what Children’s Hospital Colorado has called a “mental health emergency” in kids.

In addition to serving as Parker mayor, Lopez is the former Director of the Colorado Small Business Administration and the former CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. When he ran for governor in 2016, he told CBS4 a priority of his was to ensure minority groups had a voice in statewide issues.

Both candidates were invited to a joint CBS4/Colorado Sun debate. Lopez accepted the invitation but Ganahl declined.

Republican Senate Primary – State Rep. Ron Hanks vs. Joe O’Dea

The winner of this primary race will take on Democratic incumbent Senator Michael Bennet in the November General Election.

Ron Hanks is currently a state representative for House District 60, which encompasses parts of Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, and Park Counties. He is a military veteran and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. Hanks has repeatedly questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election and participated in the January 6th demonstration on Capitol Hill.

O’Dea is a first-time candidate and construction company owner. He is not an election denier.

The issue that has created the most friction in this race is abortion rights. Hanks supports a full ban on abortion while O’Dea supports a ban with some exceptions.

RELATED: Republican Senate Candidates Take Shots At Each Other Over Their Stances On Abortion

O’Dea and Hanks will participate in a debate at CBS4 Monday evening. The debate is the first one in the race to be hosted by a non-partisan media outlet. It will be streamed on CBS News Colorado starting 7pm on June 14.

The primary election is June 28. Ballots were mailed last week

Republican Secretary of State Primary – Tina Peters vs. Mike O’Donnell vs. Pam Anderson

Three Republicans are vying for a shot against Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a race that is drawing national attention. Tina Peters is the embattled Mesa County Clerk who has been criminally indicted on felony charges related to election security.

RELATED: Mesa County Grand Jury Indicts Clerk Tina Peters In Election System Breach Investigation

Mike O’Donnell is a businessman and has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Pam Anderson is a former Jefferson County Clerk and served as Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association.

Peters has become a national figure and regularly joins MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at public appearances where they claim Democrats stole the 2020 election.

Republican CO-3 Primary – Rep. Lauren Boebert vs. State Sen. Don Coram

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has become a firebrand in Washington, aligning herself with former President Trump on many issues. Her challenger, State Senator Don Coram is a more moderate Republican. A Montrose native, he has a background in farming and mining.



Republican CO-5 Primary – Rep. Doug Lamborn vs. State Rep. Dave Williams vs. Rebecca Keltie vs. Andrew Heaton

Rep. Doug Lamborn is a nine-term congressman from El Paso County who faces a challenge from several competitors, most notably state Rep. Dave Williams. Rep. Williams is one of the most conservative members of the State House, and sued earlier this year to add “Let’s Go Brandon” to his name on the primary ballot. He also sued Lamborn over an ad that he says makes “outrageously false and defamatory” statements.

RELATED: Colorado Supreme Court Will Not Hear Candidates Appeal To Have Nickname Included On Ballot

Republican CO-8 Primary – Lori Saine vs. Jan Kulmann vs. Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer vs. Tyler Allcorn

Northern Colorado is the fastest-growing area of our state, and as such, is home to Colorado’s new Congressional District 8. It is considered one of the most competitive House races in the country. Yadira Caraveo, a state representative from Adams County and pediatrician, is the lone Democrat on the ballot. The race on the Republican side is crowded. The candidates include Weld County Commissioner and former state Representative Lori Saine, State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, and former Army Green Beret soldier Tyler Allcorn.