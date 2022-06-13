ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Bus assistants who work with special education students will rally in support of union rights before Monday’s Cherry Creek School District board meeting. That group of employees have asked to be on the school board’s agenda for the past three months to discuss unionization.
The bus assistants work exclusively with special education students and handle medication and manage behavior and other needs during transport to and from school. They are asking to be included in the Cherry Creek Transportation Employees Association. They want union recognition like bus assistants in other districts, including Jefferson County, Boulder Valley and Westminster.
Nearly 80% of the bus assistants have signed union cards.
The board is expected to review the draft policy but are not expected to take a vote on Monday night. The school board meeting begins at 7 p.m. The rally is set for 6 p.m.