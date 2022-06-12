(CBS4) – A tornado warning was issued until 3:15 p.m. for an area to the north of Denver International Airport. That’s after a landspout tornado was spotted in the area and moving northeast.
There is a confirmed landspout tornado that is located just north of the Denver airport and moving northeast. Take shelter if you are in the warned area. #cowx https://t.co/xsKsaIgtmv
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 12, 2022
The area under the warning includes Adams County & the far northeastern corner of Denver.
National Weather Service officials said to take cover if you are in that area.
Photos from people in the area showed the tornado close to a Denver International Airport control tower.
Last year, First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera described landspout tornadoes as follows:
Landspout tornadoes develop in a different way than most super cell tornadoes. Typical tornadoes form with a super cell thunderstorm that has a rotating updraft forming a vortex and wall cloud. A landspout tornado can form in a towering Cumulus cloud that doesn’t need the upper level rotation but, strong updrafts and downdrafts to produce the spinning column of air.