Tornado spotted north of Denver International Airport, moving northeast
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – A tornado warning was issued until 3:15 p.m. for an area to the north of Denver International Airport. That’s after a landspout tornado was spotted in the area and moving northeast.

The area under the warning includes Adams County & the far northeastern corner of Denver.

(credit: @LVfuselighter/Twitter)

(credit: @LVfuselighter/Twitter)

National Weather Service officials said to take cover if you are in that area.

@FlyingPhotog/Twitter

Photos from people in the area showed the tornado close to a Denver International Airport control tower.

Last year, First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera described landspout tornadoes as follows:

Landspout tornadoes develop in a different way than most super cell tornadoes. Typical tornadoes form with a super cell thunderstorm that has a rotating updraft forming a vortex and wall cloud. A landspout tornado can form in a towering Cumulus cloud that doesn’t need the upper level rotation but, strong updrafts and downdrafts to produce the spinning column of air.

