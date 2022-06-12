CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver International Airport, Denver News, Tornado Warning

(CBS4) – A quickly forming thunderstorm produced a brief landspout tornado early on Saturday afternoon. The weak twister formed around 2:15pm on Denver International Airport land but, just north of the Airport itself.

The National Weather Service quickly issued a tornado warning when the tornado was spotted.

The strong storm system did briefly affect take offs and landings from the airport. Temporarily disrupting the afternoon flight schedules.

The landspout was visible from many areas in and around Denver International Airport.

Photos from people nearby showed the tornado close to a Denver International Airport control tower.

So far there are no reports of any damage.

A landspout tornado tends to be weaker and shorter in duration than a regular tornado. It can form from a thunderstorm that is not a super cell thunderstorm which is the type of storm that typically produces tornadoes. A growing thunderstorm can produce a landspout type tornado without the strong upper level rotation of a super cell storm system.

 

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera