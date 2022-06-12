(CBS4) – A semi truck caught fire and Interstate 76 in the Adams County area was closed Sunday night.
Adams County CSP working a semi fire on westbound I76 at Sable Blvd. Highway will be closed for a while for clean up. pic.twitter.com/np30oR2Xf1
— CSP Boulder (@CSP_Boulder) June 13, 2022
The crash happened before dusk but the closure stretched until after 9:30 p.m.
It happened near the Sable Boulevard exit.
#I76 westbound: Road closed due to fire activity at CO 2. All westbound traffic must exit and re-enter I-76 via Sable Blvd https://t.co/oMmjFSyy74
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 13, 2022