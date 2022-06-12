CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – A semi truck caught fire and Interstate 76 in the Adams County area was closed Sunday night.

The crash happened before dusk but the closure stretched until after 9:30 p.m.

It happened near the Sable Boulevard exit.

