Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning Set For Anticipated Stanley Cup ClashThe Lightning are back, looking for the NHL’s first three-peat in almost 40 years, and the Colorado core led by Nathan MacKinnon is finally playing for the Cup following a series of crushing playoff disappointments.

Veteran Erik Johnson, Rookie Bowen Byram Form Tight Bond On 'D' For Colorado AvalancheThe chemistry of Colorado Avalanche defensemen Erik Johnson and Bowen Byram is undeniable and their stories have another link, too, as both have dealt with the lingering effects of concussions.

Schedule Released For Stanley Cup Final Matchup Between Avalanche And LightningThe Stanley Cup Final begins on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche Ride Two Goalies Into Stanley Cup FinalFive years later, Matt Murray watches the Colorado Avalanche knowing how it feels to be Darcy Kuemper, who could be in net for the Stanley Cup Final after missing most of the third round and giving way to backup Pavel Francouz.

Avalanche Remain In Holding Pattern, Start Early Prep For FinalThe Avalanche are resting up and waiting to face either the New York Rangers or two-time defending champion Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final.

Dalton Risner Says Russell Wilson Better Than Advertised, Broncos Have Already Installed Entire OffenseWhile we are just in June, Russell Wilson has already made his mark on his new team. Dalton Risner says that he's has been better than advertised, as both a leader and teammate.