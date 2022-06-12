DENVER (CBS4) – Sky watchers have something fun to try and catch a glimpse of over the next few weeks, but it will require getting up early in the morning to see it. For the first time since December 2004 we’ll be treated to a rare alignment of five planets, all visible with the naked eye.

To see this phenomenon you’ll want to look in the southeast sky about an hour before sunrise. From left to right you should be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. They will appear in a row in their natural order with relation to the sun. On the morning of June 24 you’ll get an added bonus with the waning crescent Moon positioned between Venus and Mars, serving as a stand in for where Earth would be seen in the planetary alignment.

June mornings often produce a clear to mostly clear sky across Colorado, even when we’ve had thunderstorms on the previous day. If it is cloudy on the morning you choose to catch a glimpse try again the next day since it lasts for most of the month.