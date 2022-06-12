FIRST ALERTTornado spotted north of Denver International Airport, moving northeast
(CBS4) – The Stanley Cup Final begins on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche will face defending two-time champions the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Lightning defeated the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Game 2 will take place on Saturday. That game is also in Colorado.

Then the series will shift to Florida for games 3 and 4 on June 20 and 22.

If necessary, Games 5, 6 and 7 would take place on June 24, 26 and 28.

All of the games will start at 6 p.m.

The Avalanche played the Lightning two times in the regular season and won both games. On Oct. 23 they won 4-3 in a shootout and on Feb. 10 they won 3-2.