(CBS4) – The Stanley Cup Final begins on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche will face defending two-time champions the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Lightning defeated the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final.
See you Wednesday.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/m7UON3AHkU
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 12, 2022
Game 2 will take place on Saturday. That game is also in Colorado.
Then the series will shift to Florida for games 3 and 4 on June 20 and 22.
If necessary, Games 5, 6 and 7 would take place on June 24, 26 and 28.
All of the games will start at 6 p.m.
The Avalanche played the Lightning two times in the regular season and won both games. On Oct. 23 they won 4-3 in a shootout and on Feb. 10 they won 3-2.